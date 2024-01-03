Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 543 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IMKTA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ingles Markets by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Ingles Markets by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ingles Markets by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingles Markets by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Stock Performance

Shares of IMKTA opened at $89.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.64. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a one year low of $73.38 and a one year high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.25.

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 15.19%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

