Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 831 Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.09% of Eagle Bulk Shipping worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EGLE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 969,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,555,000 after buying an additional 35,631 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,027 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,176,000 after buying an additional 106,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 542,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,942,000 after buying an additional 11,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 12.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,659,000 after buying an additional 55,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 340,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,972,000 after buying an additional 30,251 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EGLE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $52.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.70.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Trading Down 1.6 %

EGLE opened at $54.50 on Wednesday. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.15 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.87.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $58.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.52 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 7.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

