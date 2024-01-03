Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 966 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 93.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,003 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EME stock opened at $212.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.89 and a 12 month high of $227.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.44.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.90. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

