Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 967 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 819.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 72.3% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 162.5% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI opened at $436.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $408.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.89. The company has a market capitalization of $138.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.48, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $321.14 and a twelve month high of $443.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.