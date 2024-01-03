Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires New Holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,209 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.18% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EGRX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2,428.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,739 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 302,291 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 676.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,174 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 277,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,730,000 after buying an additional 235,887 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 408,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after buying an additional 165,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 265,420 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,530,000 after buying an additional 130,105 shares in the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.2 %

EGRX stock opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $34.56. The company has a market capitalization of $73.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Eagle Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Scott Tarriff sold 10,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $150,983.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685,868.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 28.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

