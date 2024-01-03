Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires New Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,877 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,949,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,907,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543,790 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,628,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $559,230,000 after purchasing an additional 59,941 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,807,842 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $449,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,357 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $447,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $311,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $26.65 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $37.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average of $24.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -53.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WBA

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.