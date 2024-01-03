Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 36,455 ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProPetro in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ProPetro news, Director Michele Vion sold 14,426 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $151,184.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on ProPetro from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ProPetro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

ProPetro Stock Performance

Shares of ProPetro stock opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $905.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 2.27. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.51.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $423.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.46 million. ProPetro had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

