Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 199.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 19,015 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 1,488.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $81.45 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $59.61 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.93. The company has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ON shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

