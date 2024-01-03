Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 3,415 Shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Adeia were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adeia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Adeia by 33,450.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adeia in the first quarter worth $40,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Adeia in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Adeia in the second quarter worth $97,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adeia alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Adeia from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark Kokes sold 20,487 shares of Adeia stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $203,026.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,657.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Adeia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADEA opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. Adeia Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $12.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. Adeia had a return on equity of 49.63% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $101.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adeia Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Adeia Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

About Adeia

(Free Report)

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adeia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adeia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.