Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 5,008 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,598 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Immersion worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMR. Quarry LP bought a new position in Immersion during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Immersion during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Immersion during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Immersion during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Immersion during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Immersion

In related news, major shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc bought 20,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $149,913.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,336,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,781,291.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 169,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,228 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Immersion Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Immersion stock opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.83. The company has a market cap of $225.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.47. Immersion Co. has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. Immersion had a net margin of 115.24% and a return on equity of 19.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Immersion Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Immersion Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 14th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This is an increase from Immersion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develop, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

