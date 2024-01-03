Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys New Stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 15,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIII. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,583,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $205,139,000 after purchasing an additional 218,715 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,858,000 after purchasing an additional 332,865 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 3,453,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,742 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,266,000 after purchasing an additional 37,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,867,000 after purchasing an additional 28,751 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIII. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $263,985.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at $488,218.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $263,985.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at $488,218.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal Nackman sold 31,762 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $1,120,880.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,428.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $35.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 2.46.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

