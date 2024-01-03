Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 21,011 Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,011 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 30,913 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,388,000 after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SBLK opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.44. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.17. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $223.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.37 million. Analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 40.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on SBLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Profile

(Free Report)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 128 dry bulk vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.