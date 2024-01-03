Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 32,150 Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MWA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 580.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 65.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 38.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 21,068 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the first quarter worth about $2,116,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 56.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 27,589 shares in the last quarter.

Mueller Water Products Stock Down 1.8 %

MWA stock opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.23. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

