Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Stake in Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its position in shares of Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Euroseas worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Euroseas during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Euroseas by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 67,934 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Euroseas during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Euroseas by 57.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 49,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euroseas by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euroseas Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESEA opened at $33.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. Euroseas Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $34.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Euroseas Announces Dividend

Euroseas ( NASDAQ:ESEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $1.06. Euroseas had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 60.14%. The firm had revenue of $52.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.66 million. Equities analysts forecast that Euroseas Ltd. will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Euroseas Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit.

