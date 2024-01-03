Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,855 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,262 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 574.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1,615.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,517 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 193.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,329 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SXC opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.22. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $901.21 million, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.22.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

SunCoke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

See Also

