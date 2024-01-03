Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Stock Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,955 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.08% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 8,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,796.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 167,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 158,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 55,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 35,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSII. StockNews.com raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Shares of HSII opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.84. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $35.15.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $263.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.65 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 5.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.14%.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

