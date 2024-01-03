Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.06% of Insteel Industries worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IIIN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Insteel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 182.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 502.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.59. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $39.38. The company has a market cap of $734.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Insteel Industries Announces Dividend

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.33). Insteel Industries had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $157.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Insteel Industries, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insteel Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insteel Industries Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

