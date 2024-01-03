Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,622 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.06% of Argan worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Argan by 390.9% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Argan by 62.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Argan in the second quarter valued at $80,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Argan in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Argan in the second quarter valued at $121,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

AGX opened at $47.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.31 million, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.27. Argan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.11 and a 12-month high of $48.51.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.85 million. Argan had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 180.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

In other Argan news, Director Cynthia Flanders bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.53 per share, with a total value of $69,795.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,745. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

