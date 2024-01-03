Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,045 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,216,000 after buying an additional 214,065 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

CUBI opened at $55.74 on Wednesday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $60.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Activity at Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.99. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $217.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.29 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,335 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $64,734.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,437,262.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 51,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $2,124,922.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,177,385 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,826,155.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,939 shares of company stock valued at $6,677,550 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CUBI shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

About Customers Bancorp

(Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

