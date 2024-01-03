Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Stock Position in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,021 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,944 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Natural Resource Partners were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,273 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul B. Murphy, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $222,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,929.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 35.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Natural Resource Partners Price Performance

NRP stock opened at $91.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.46. Natural Resource Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $93.45.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.37 million during the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 44.61% and a net margin of 57.15%.

Natural Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Natural Resource Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

Further Reading

