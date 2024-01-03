Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,499 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in BlueLinx during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BlueLinx by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlueLinx by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE BXC opened at $110.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.80 and a 12 month high of $117.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.05). BlueLinx had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $809.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.60 million.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

