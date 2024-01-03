Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $367,000 Position in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Excelerate Energy were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,829,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,822,000 after buying an additional 201,806 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,660,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,763,000 after acquiring an additional 52,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,369,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,322,000 after acquiring an additional 71,248 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $18,206,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 671,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,873,000 after acquiring an additional 414,999 shares during the period. 21.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Excelerate Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Excelerate Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Excelerate Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of EE stock opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.94. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $25.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $275.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

