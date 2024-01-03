Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $371,000 Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,532 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the first quarter worth $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 6.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,833,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,321,000 after acquiring an additional 226,874 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 94.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 312,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 151,588 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 34.7% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 98,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 9.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 24,959 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrafTech International Trading Down 5.5 %

GrafTech International stock opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $531.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 1.15. GrafTech International Ltd. has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $6.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at GrafTech International

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). GrafTech International had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GrafTech International news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 387,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $867,032.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,981,414 shares in the company, valued at $67,158,367.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,809,994 shares of company stock worth $3,968,260 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

GrafTech International Profile

(Free Report)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

