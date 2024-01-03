Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $375,000 Holdings in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.09% of Seneca Foods worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SENEA. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Seneca Foods by 27.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Seneca Foods by 10.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Seneca Foods by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Seneca Foods by 10.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Seneca Foods by 2.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seneca Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Seneca Foods Stock Performance

Seneca Foods stock opened at $53.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.51 and a 200-day moving average of $47.85. Seneca Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $65.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $380.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.33.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $407.48 million during the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 3.96%.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fruits and Vegetables, Prepared Food Products, and Snack Products. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

