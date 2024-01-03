Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $380,000 Stock Holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 58.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,649,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,730,000 after buying an additional 607,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,722,000 after buying an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,147,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,052,000 after buying an additional 31,327 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 6.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 852,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,006,000 after buying an additional 53,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 7.0% during the first quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 462,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,104,000 after buying an additional 30,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MBUU. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Malibu Boats

In other news, CFO David Scott Black sold 631 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,385.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,230.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $589,710.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,607.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Scott Black sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,385.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,162 shares in the company, valued at $137,230.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Price Performance

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $53.91 on Wednesday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $65.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.41.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.24. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $255.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

About Malibu Boats

(Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.