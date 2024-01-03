Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $388,000 Stock Position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 8,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Diamond Hill Investment Group

In other news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total transaction of $255,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,195,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total transaction of $255,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,195,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $84,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,593,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DHIL opened at $164.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.56. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a one year low of $145.86 and a one year high of $193.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 million for the quarter.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.35%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

