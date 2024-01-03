Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $391,000 Stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KFRC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kforce in the 1st quarter valued at $126,009,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Kforce by 3,537.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 475,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,775,000 after purchasing an additional 462,118 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kforce by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,115,000 after purchasing an additional 289,832 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Kforce by 599.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 301,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,913,000 after acquiring an additional 258,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kforce by 35,909.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 240,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,072,000 after acquiring an additional 239,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $67.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.86. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $50.89 and a one year high of $71.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.71 and its 200-day moving average is $62.41.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. Kforce had a return on equity of 38.65% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $373.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 54.14%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KFRC. TheStreet upgraded Kforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Sidoti cut Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kforce from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

In other Kforce news, COO David M. Kelly sold 1,806 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $126,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

