Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $395,000 Stock Position in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vital Energy were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vital Energy

In related news, Director Lori A. Lancaster purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.03 per share, with a total value of $45,030.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,747 shares in the company, valued at $78,667.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $106.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.11.

Vital Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VTLE stock opened at $45.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.13 and its 200-day moving average is $50.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 3.15. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $62.87.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $435.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.47 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 16.6 EPS for the current year.

Vital Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

