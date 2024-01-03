Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $415,000 Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in PJT Partners by 1,625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PJT Partners by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in PJT Partners by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PJT Partners by 423.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE PJT opened at $100.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.23. PJT Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.61 and a twelve month high of $104.15.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PJT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Insider Activity at PJT Partners

In other PJT Partners news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $897,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,487,868.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Featured Stories

