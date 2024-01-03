Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.06% of Universal Logistics worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Universal Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 532.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 268.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

NASDAQ ULH opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $45.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average of $26.91. The company has a market capitalization of $749.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.12). Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $421.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 10.50%.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

