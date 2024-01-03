Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $376,000 in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Upbound Group during the second quarter valued at $2,057,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Upbound Group during the third quarter valued at $841,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Upbound Group during the third quarter valued at $424,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Upbound Group during the third quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Upbound Group during the third quarter valued at $231,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Upbound Group

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 988 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.61 per share, with a total value of $27,278.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,898.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Price Performance

Shares of Upbound Group stock opened at $33.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.63. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $36.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.66 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $979.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.46 million. As a group, analysts expect that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upbound Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from Upbound Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is 1,057.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded Upbound Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Upbound Group from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc, an omni-channel platform company, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

