Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,558,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Stock Performance

NYSE:TTC opened at $94.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.82 and its 200-day moving average is $91.77. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $117.66.

Toro Increases Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $983.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.65 million. Toro had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. Toro’s payout ratio is 46.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet lowered Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTC

Insider Transactions at Toro

In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 939 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $93,007.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at $164,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,399 shares of company stock worth $729,874. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.