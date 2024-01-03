Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 4,739 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 21,540.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE APO opened at $91.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.93 and its 200-day moving average is $85.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.16 and a 12-month high of $96.23.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 10.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,100 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

