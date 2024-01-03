Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 12,309 Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 1,022.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.15. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $31.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.97.

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $81.05 million for the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 28.31%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ituran Location and Control in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

