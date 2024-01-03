Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 280.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,249 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Everi in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Everi by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Everi by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Everi in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.17. Everi Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Everi had a return on equity of 53.80% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $206.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.15 million. Equities analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

EVRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Everi from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Everi from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Everi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everi in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVRI

Everi Profile

(Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.