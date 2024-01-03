Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 40,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 43,591 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 353.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 61,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 48,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, CEO James D. Swift sold 5,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $55,219.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Pediatrix Medical Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $17.30.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $506.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.59 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

