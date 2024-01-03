Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Stock Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.07% of AMC Networks worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,747,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,738,000 after buying an additional 60,779 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,158,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,111,000 after purchasing an additional 30,925 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 280.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,493 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 9.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,278,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,478,000 after purchasing an additional 114,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,881,000 after purchasing an additional 16,984 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMC Networks news, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $954,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 13,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $201,573.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $954,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,874 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $27.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.42. The firm has a market cap of $835.92 million, a P/E ratio of -27.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $636.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.99 million. AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. AMC Networks’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AMCX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

