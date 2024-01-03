Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 1,347 Shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.08% of South Plains Financial worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in South Plains Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in South Plains Financial by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in South Plains Financial by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in South Plains Financial by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 11,845 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in South Plains Financial by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 54,400 shares of South Plains Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,589,386 shares in the company, valued at $43,708,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ SPFI opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $30.22. The stock has a market cap of $483.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $47.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.45 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 12.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

South Plains Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

See Also

