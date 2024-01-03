Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 28,006 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) by 63.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,006 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Calavo Growers worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Calavo Growers from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Calavo Growers Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Calavo Growers stock opened at $29.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $526.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.68 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $38.97.

Calavo Growers Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grown and Prepared. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

