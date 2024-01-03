Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 3,566 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CoreCivic during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,464,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 77,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 19,461 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,301,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CoreCivic Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average is $11.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $15.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $483.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.75 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 4.64%. Equities analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

CXW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of CoreCivic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CXW

Insider Activity at CoreCivic

In related news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 39,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $532,337.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,984.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CoreCivic news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 39,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $532,337.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,984.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $55,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,474.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoreCivic Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.