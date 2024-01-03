Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 4,330 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.07% of ACCO Brands worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,018,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $363,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 26,920 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 62,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,391,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,131,000 after purchasing an additional 92,697 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.75. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $6.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACCO shares. StockNews.com cut ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on ACCO Brands from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

