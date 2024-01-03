Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 9,252 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 60.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,047 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,252 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFBC. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 17,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 13,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Preferred Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $73.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.34. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $77.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 33.48%. The firm had revenue of $75.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

Preferred Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

