Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $366,000 Position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.07% of The Shyft Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Shyft Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,485,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,840,000 after purchasing an additional 125,952 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in The Shyft Group by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,062,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,270,000 after purchasing an additional 356,411 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Shyft Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,239,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its position in The Shyft Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,039,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,852,000 after purchasing an additional 19,877 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in The Shyft Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 702,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group stock opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.70. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $34.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $201.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

In other news, CFO Jonathan C. Douyard bought 9,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $100,566.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,506 shares in the company, valued at $904,716.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHYF shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BTIG Research cut The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

