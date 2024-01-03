Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $405,000 Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SONY. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of SONY opened at $93.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $76.39 and a one year high of $100.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.07). Sony Group had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.93 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SONY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

