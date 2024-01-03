Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 82.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Vector Group by 148.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Vector Group by 51.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Vector Group by 187.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vector Group by 52.8% in the second quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Vector Group

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $584,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,310.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on VGR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. TheStreet cut Vector Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VGR

Vector Group Stock Performance

VGR opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.34. Vector Group Ltd. has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $364.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.40%.

Vector Group Profile

(Free Report)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.