Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,848 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,207,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,120,000 after buying an additional 703,543 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 529,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after acquiring an additional 372,086 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 868,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,929,000 after acquiring an additional 306,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,044,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,691,000 after acquiring an additional 279,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1,956.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 170,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:OFG opened at $36.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average of $31.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.14. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.34 and a 1-year high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $172.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 24.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OFG Bancorp news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 5,689 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $216,182.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other OFG Bancorp news, insider Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,303 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $82,585.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 5,689 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $216,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,750,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,992 shares of company stock worth $409,588 in the last quarter. 3.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

