Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth about $591,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,620,000 after buying an additional 38,059 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $793,049.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total value of $2,622,239.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,168,437.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $793,049.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,780 shares of company stock worth $17,623,734 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

LECO stock opened at $213.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.07. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.76 and a 1 year high of $221.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.75.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.26%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

See Also

