Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Stock Position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,924 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.17% of Gran Tierra Energy worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 279.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 337,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 248,444 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 19.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,270,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gran Tierra Energy

In related news, Director Ronald Royal sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $35,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,986.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance

Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $179.92 million during the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Gran Tierra Energy Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

