Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Holdings Trimmed by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 57.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,852 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 14,685 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,058,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Expedia Group by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after buying an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 166.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192,706 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $130,470,000 after buying an additional 745,757 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after buying an additional 741,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC started coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Barclays downgraded Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.77.

Expedia Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $148.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.56. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.31 and a 1 year high of $155.84.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 31.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the online travel company to buy up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,500,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 236,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,492,341.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,500,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 236,521 shares in the company, valued at $35,492,341.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,477 shares of company stock valued at $10,980,725 over the last three months. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

