Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.05

Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.05 and traded as high as $12.53. Farmland Partners shares last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 406,553 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Farmland Partners Stock Down 1.6 %

Farmland Partners Increases Dividend

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average of $11.56. The stock has a market cap of $591.77 million, a PE ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Farmland Partners’s previous None dividend of $0.13. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmland Partners

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 6.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 178,200 acres in 20 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

